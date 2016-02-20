Let’s get to know North Korea!



This worksheet includes 15 pages with a great variety of activities and exercises about North Korea. The materials have informative exercises about the things that North Korea is famous for, such as the Kim Family, Nuclear Missiles, DMZ, the Mass games, the Korean War and many other things! Crosswords, word searches, puzzles and other kinds of activities are included to make it a fun and interesting class.



Overview:

Page 1: North Korea in pictures

Page 2: Introduction

Page 3: The Korean War

Page 4-5: The Kim Dynasty

Page 6-7: Everyday Life in North Korea

Page 8-9: Attractions

Page 10: The Mass Games

Page 11-12: Interesting Facts

Page 13: Nuclear Weapons Program

Page 14: Writing

Page 15: Reflection



The answers and an answer sheet are included.



The following questions are just a few of the things that will be handled in the worksheet:

- Who are the leaders of North Korea?

- How do they run the country?

- Why are they so angry with America?

- What was the Korean War?

- Why are there two Korea's?

- What is the difference between North and South Korea?

- How is everyday life for normal North Korean people?

- What are the Mass Games?

- What is the 38th parallel?



