This game will help students reinforce the note names of the bass clef to aid in preparation for playing an instrument. There are five pages with two cards of different colored notes on each page. This would make a great folder game for centers or could be used with a partner as a whole class activity. There is a teacher/caller card included as well. A total of 6 pages are in the file.
===================================================
Follow The Bates Clef on Facebook, Blogger, and PInterest to take a peek into my music classroom and stay up-to-date with new products, sales, and freebies.
* https://www.facebook.com/batesclefmusic/
* http://batesclef.blogspot.com/
* https://www.pinterest.com/batesclef/
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Boomin' At Christmas for Boomwhackers
- (0)
- $5.00
Orchestra Families Tab Book
- (0)
- $3.00
Aaron Copland - Rodeo: Hoedown Listening Glyph
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
CHRISTMAS QUIZ 2016 END OF TERM YEAR 2016
- (33)
- $4.23
Christmas Quiz 2015 (1hr lesson)
- (98)
- $4.23
Easter : Emoji Selector Easter Edition
- (6)
- $3.52
New resources
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - YouTube Controversy
- (1)
- FREE
Bible Stories told in verse
- (1)
- FREE
PSHE: New You Revolution
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Easter quiz bundle
- (0)
- $5.63
Year 6 Division
- (0)
- $4.23
Starting School Take Home Pack
- (0)
- $4.23