This PDF file contains anchor charts for all five NONFICTION Notice and Note signposts, taken from the book Reading Nonfiction: Notice & Note: Stances, Signposts, and Strategies, by Beers and Probst.



Contrasts and Contradictions

Extreme or Absolute Language

Word Gaps

Numbers and Stats

Quoted Words



These signposts help students recognize significant moments in virtually any piece of nonfiction, helping them read deeper into the text. These anchor charts can be enlarged into posters or printed for teacher and/or student use.



