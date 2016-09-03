This PDF file contains anchor charts for all five NONFICTION Notice and Note signposts, taken from the book Reading Nonfiction: Notice & Note: Stances, Signposts, and Strategies, by Beers and Probst.
Contrasts and Contradictions
Extreme or Absolute Language
Word Gaps
Numbers and Stats
Quoted Words
These signposts help students recognize significant moments in virtually any piece of nonfiction, helping them read deeper into the text. These anchor charts can be enlarged into posters or printed for teacher and/or student use.
