This is a novel unit created by Creativity in the Classroom to cover many of the Common Core Standards for grades 4-8.
Types of activities included in our units:
Literature Circle Roles
• Powerful Passage Locator
• Character Definer
• Illustrator
Activity for Thought: A Great Beginning
Handout of Story Elements
Main Events
A Change of Scenery
Prepositional Phrases
Subjects and Predicates
Fun with Figurative Language
Words, Words, Words!
The Power of Inference: The Educated Guess
Point of View: How important is it?
A New Point of View
Main Idea and Details
Quotations
Paraphrasing
Antagonist, Protagonist, Mood, and a Character
Predictions
Comparison and Contrast
Character Event and Picture
A Guest for Dinner and Chapter Summary
Main Idea and Textual Evidence
Who? What? Where? When? Why?
Character Activities
Nouns: Common, Proper; Singular and Plural; Abstract and Concrete
Thought Questions
Text dependent Questions
Parts of Speech:
• Nouns
• Adjectives
• Verbs
• Pronouns
• Prepositional Phrases
Create a Bookmarker
Subjects and Predicates
A Good Ending?
Theme
Final Open Book Test
Story elements Quiz
Answers to Story Elements Quiz
Rubrics for Writing Activities
Rubric for the Final Test
Answers for Grammar Activities and Other Activities with Specific Answers
Answers to Prepositional Phrases Activity
Answers to Subjects and Predicates Activity
Common Core ELA Standards for Reading Literature CCRA.RL.1 CCRA.RL.2 CCRA.RL.3 CCRA.RL.4 CCRA.RL.6
Common Core ELA Standards for Language: CCRA.L.1 CCRA.L.2
Common Core ELA Standards for Writing: CCRA.W.2 CCRA.W.3 CCRA.W.4
