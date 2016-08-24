Beautiful November Word Wall Cards in Spanish AND 21 activities for your students to
complete using these new vocabulary words! Great for your word wall, centers or vocabulary stations!
This is the Spanish version of this set! If you are interested in the English versions, please visit the rest of my store!
Included:
30 word wall cards with words about November, Thanksgiving and the Day of the Dead
21 printables for your centers!
The words included in this packet are:
1. noviembre (November)
2. la bellota (acorn)
3. las hojas (leaves)
4. el maíz (corn)
5. el pavo (turkey)
6. El Día de Acción de Gracias (Thanksgiving)
7. los peregrinos (pilgrims)
8. los indios / los americanos nativos / los indios americanos (Indians / Native Americans / Indian Americans)
9. el cuerno (cornucopia / horn)
10. el espantapájaros (scarecrow)
11. la torta de calabaza (pumpkin pie)
12. el Mayflower (the Mayflower)
13. el futbol americano (American football)
14. la familia (family)
15. la cena (meal)
16. el Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)
17. la calavera (sugar skull)
18. el pan de muerto (bread of the dead)
19. el papel picado (cut paper decorations)
20. el cempasúchil (marigold)
21. las calacas (figurines)
22. la Catrina (Catrina)
23. la tumba (tomb)
24. la ofrenda (offering)
25. pintar la cara (paint your face)
26. la vela (candle)
27. limpiar (clean)
28. recordar (remember)
29. hacer el pan (make the bread)
30. el esqueleto (skeleton)
The Ready To Use Activities are:
* Find the word and check the box.
* Trace the word.
* Find the word and write it.
* Choose words to write a story.
* Use each word to write a complete sentence.
* Rainbow writing.
PLEASE NOTE that the Day of the Dead vocabulary and activities included in this packet are the SAME activities included in my October Word Wall and Activities packet!! Please know if you purchase BOTH sets you will have similar items in your purchases. :)
Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Spanish FUTURE Tense Task Cards! 45 Cards! Ink Friendly! (regular & irregular!)
- (0)
- $3.25
Day of the Dead, Día de los Muertos Color By Number Mystery Pictures
- (0)
- $3.25
ASL Colors, Fingerspelling Practice, Interactive Notebook Activities
- (0)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
SPANISH VERBS REVISION & PRACTICE
- (1)
- $5.63
Mira 3 - Unit 4.4 Me gustan los idiomas
- (0)
- $4.93
NEW AQA AS/ALevels Sitios históricos y civilizaciones prehispánicas -Patrimonio- El arte Frida Kahlo
- (0)
- $8.45
New resources
Como te fue - Holiday opinions and descriptions
- (1)
- FREE
Reggaeton Lento: Cultural lesson about music and Puerto Rico
- (1)
- FREE
Enjoy a Spanish Christmas in one lesson
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Evaluation of L2 coursebooks
- (0)
- $11.27
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle
- (0)
- $2.50
¿Cómo estás?
- (0)
- FREE