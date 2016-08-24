Beautiful November Word Wall Cards in Spanish AND 21 activities for your students to

complete using these new vocabulary words! Great for your word wall, centers or vocabulary stations!



This is the Spanish version of this set! If you are interested in the English versions, please visit the rest of my store!



Included:

30 word wall cards with words about November, Thanksgiving and the Day of the Dead

21 printables for your centers!



The words included in this packet are:



1. noviembre (November)

2. la bellota (acorn)

3. las hojas (leaves)

4. el maíz (corn)

5. el pavo (turkey)

6. El Día de Acción de Gracias (Thanksgiving)

7. los peregrinos (pilgrims)

8. los indios / los americanos nativos / los indios americanos (Indians / Native Americans / Indian Americans)

9. el cuerno (cornucopia / horn)

10. el espantapájaros (scarecrow)

11. la torta de calabaza (pumpkin pie)

12. el Mayflower (the Mayflower)

13. el futbol americano (American football)

14. la familia (family)

15. la cena (meal)

16. el Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)

17. la calavera (sugar skull)

18. el pan de muerto (bread of the dead)

19. el papel picado (cut paper decorations)

20. el cempasúchil (marigold)

21. las calacas (figurines)

22. la Catrina (Catrina)

23. la tumba (tomb)

24. la ofrenda (offering)

25. pintar la cara (paint your face)

26. la vela (candle)

27. limpiar (clean)

28. recordar (remember)

29. hacer el pan (make the bread)

30. el esqueleto (skeleton)







The Ready To Use Activities are:

* Find the word and check the box.

* Trace the word.

* Find the word and write it.

* Choose words to write a story.

* Use each word to write a complete sentence.

* Rainbow writing.



PLEASE NOTE that the Day of the Dead vocabulary and activities included in this packet are the SAME activities included in my October Word Wall and Activities packet!! Please know if you purchase BOTH sets you will have similar items in your purchases. :)





Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida