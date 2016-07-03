This bundle is perfect for Fall. There are two games include; Number Order, and Letter Order. In teams students have to figure out which letters or numbers are missing. Students will love playing along as the squirrel or turkey. Numbers are from 1-20 and letters are uppercase and lowercase.
Get this bundle and save 25%.
Included are:
1) Number Order PowerPoint Game
2) ABC Order PowerPoint Game
Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.
