Helps with Lower Ability groups
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 26, 2011
Updated: Dec 4, 2015
This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .
Other resources by this author
Heart of Gold
Number Pairs that add up to ten
Powerpoint where children can click on number to make number pairs that add up to ten. If they are correct, the number travels up, and if they are ...
- (11)
- FREE
Heart of Gold
Multiplying by 10
Automatic (once slide show selected) 'make a move to the left' for x 10
- (1)
- FREE
Heart of Gold
Odd and Even
A PowerPoint helping to explain and sort odd and even numbers.
- (10)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
RustyMaths
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
This pack of resources covers Year 2 place value for the first week of the autumn term. The resources support a mastery approach to teaching mathem...
- (13)
- $7.04
jreadshaw
Partitioning
Lesson plan, teaching resources and differentiated work for 3 lessons 1) Partitioning numbers into tens and units (MA hundreds) 2) Adding multiples...
- (69)
- $3.24
TES PICKS
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Place Value - Week 1 - Sorting, Counting and Representing Objects
This is pack 1 of 4 on Year 1 place value and covers the small steps Sort Objects, Count Objects and Represent Objects. The resources aim to help c...
- (11)
- $7.04
New resources
Jemmab100
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
A PowerPoint giving information about the 2018 Winter Olympics, South Korea and the events involved etc. Resource also includes a lesson plan and K...
- (1)
- $3.23
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
This is pack 1 of 3 on Year 1 place value for the spring term and covers the small steps: - Numbers to 50 - Tens and Ones - Represent Numbers to 50...
- (1)
- $7.04
teacher-daniel
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
A simple number assessment grid so you can highlight whether a pupil can recognise a numeral. Simply type or write the pupil's name in the left han...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
NewMathWorld
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle Numbers included are: 0 – 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, 100, 1000. I’ve included three different sizes of th...
- (0)
- $2.50
sarahwhitneystead
Easter maths worksheets
These worksheets are easter themed and work on addition, subtraction, division and multiplication in number sentences and in word problems.
- (0)
- FREE
biggles1230
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
Rainforest Themed Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems. 31 slide Powerpoint including 30 extended response word problems, which include the foll...
- (0)
- $4.23