One Duck Stuck, by Phyllis Root, is a beloved children’s book. Not only does the story engage children it can also serve as a foundation for many mathematical investigations for primary mathematicians. Children benefit from using Five Frames and Ten Frames while learning basic number facts. Making ten is one of the key strategies young mathematicians need to experience as they are developing fluency with addition and subtraction.



Students should have many opportunities to work with composing and decomposing numbers in a variety of ways. Connecting to a familiar story makes these activities more engaging for students. “How many?”, building and filing five frames and ten frames, and composing and decomposing numbers are all covered in these activities.



Questions are provided that can be used during the development of the activity to determine the desired focus of the lesson. It is very important that young mathematicians understand that numbers are quantities represented by numerals, pictures, numerals, etc.



Materials are listed for each of the activities. The 11 pages include both black line masters as well as color masters have been provided. Suggestions for preparing the materials have been noted as well to facilitate making classroom sets for long term use.