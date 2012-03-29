Free
u9_l1_t3_we3 Number Sets
KhanAcademy
Probability with Playing Cards and Venn Diagrams
Probability of compound events. The Addition Rule. Common Core Standard 457 S-CP.7
KhanAcademy
Hesse, untitled (rope piece), 1970
Eva Hesse, Untitled (Rope Piece), 1970, rope, latex, string, wire, variable dimensions (Whitney Museum of American Art) Speakers: Dr. Beth Harris a...
KhanAcademy
Acute Obtuse and Right Angles
u07_l1_t1_we2 Acute Obtuse and Right Angles
LittleStreams
Algebra - New 9-1 GCSE Maths Grade 8/9 target
What’s in this pack? This pack contains 48 exam style question cards covering the new curriculum for the top grades of the new gcse in algebra. The...
BUNDLE
LittleStreams
New GCSE Grade 8/9 target
Our three GCSE maths grade 8/9 target packs on algebra, number and geometry. This normally costs £8 but is on offer for the weekend until the 18th ...
woodsam
C1 A Level Summary
“cheat sheet” covering all C1 topics for CCEA ALevel. Use for revision classes/exercises as a guide or as a comfort blanket for a class test.
joezhou
Circle Equations Worksheets
These are two worksheets on circle equations with step by step solutions. Detailed typed answers are provided to every question. I hope you find th...
joezhou
Lesson on Straight Line Equation Applications 2 (Even harder problems)
This is a lesson on even more demanding straight line equations application problems - perpendicular bisectors, more intersections, triangular area...
joezhou
Lesson on Equations of Straight Lines
These are two starter lessons on equations of straight lines. The first is on sketching, and focus on gradient interpretation and the connection be...
Maths4Everyone
Completing the Square (Treasure Hunt)
This activity contains carefully selected questions that give students practice at Completing the Square. Click 👉https://tes.com/.../more… for sim...
Maths4Everyone
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Advanced Formulae)
This carefully selected compilation of exam questions has fully-worked solutions designed for students to go through at home. This can save a lot o...
Maths4Everyone
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Simultaneous Equations with Quadratics)
This carefully selected compilation of exam questions has fully-worked solutions designed for students to go through at home. This can save a lot o...
