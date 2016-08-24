Number System Error Analysis- Fractions, LCM, GCF, Integers, Coordinate Plane
Included in this product:
*16 different error analysis tasks for each Number System 6th Grade Common Core Standard. The topics include:
Multiplying Fractions
Dividing Fractions
Dividing Mixed Numbers
Adding and Subtracting Decimals
Multiplying Decimals
Dividing Decimals by Whole Numbers
Dividing Decimals by Decimals
Greatest Common Factor
Least Common Multiple
Introduction to Integers
Negative Fractions and Decimals
Opposite Values
Reflecting Coordinates
Absolute Value
Comparing and Ordering Integers
There is one task per page that includes a problem with incorrect work, space for students to explain in words why the work is incorrect, and space to solve the problem correctly.
*Worked out answer key with correct answers as well as correct sample responses
*Error Analysis cover (just incase you want to print a packet or a mini book)
Please note: These pages can easily be printed 2 per page or in a mini book to fit in an interactive notebook. If you are not sure how to do this, Google it! There are different ways depending on what PDF program and printer you have.
