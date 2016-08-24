Number System Task Cards- 6th Grade Math Bundle
This bundle includes task cards for each of the 6th Grade Math Number System Common Core Standards. These 17 products, with 20 cards each, are bundled together for over 30% off the original cost.
Topics covered in this bundle:
Dividing Fractions
Dividing Mixed Numbers
Dividing Multi-Digit Numbers
Adding and Subtracting Decimals Set #1
Adding and Subtracting Decimals Set #2
Multiplying Decimals
Dividing Decimals by Whole Numbers
Dividing Decimals by Decimals
Greatest Common Factor
Least Common Multiple
Introduction to Integers
Negative Fractions and Decimals
Opposite Values
Reflecting Coordinates
Absolute Value
Comparing and Ordering Integers
Coordinate Plane
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
