This easy to use activity inspires students to begin thinking about numbers and how they apply to their lives. It can be completed in groups, at stations, or individually.


Teaching Tips:

This activity makes an excellent first week lesson. It can help break the ice with all students and can be modified for students of any ability level.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • 8fbcaf5f2501ff87af3117bc1bb4909fc4d9ca11.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 6, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

docx, 16 KB

8fbcaf5f2501ff87af3117bc1bb4909fc4d9ca11

Report a problem

Categories & Grades