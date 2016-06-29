Summer Fun Counting to 10 Math Worksheets and Answer Sheets. Great for prek and kindergarten. Students build counting and cardinality skills: count the summer picture sets, write the number, and color when finished.

No-prep, print and go, pages are great for homework, morning work, center rotation stations, and math review lessons. Teacher answer sheets are easy to locate - with page numbers matching student worksheets in top right corner.

CONTENTS
5 Summer Counting Worksheets (blackline masters)
5 Teacher Answer sheets.

