Dinosaurs Counting to 10 Math Worksheets and Answer Sheets. Great for prek and kindergarten. Students build counting and cardinality skills: count the dinosaur sets, write the number, then color when finished.
No-prep, print and go, pages are great for homework, morning work, center rotation stations, and math review lessons. Teacher answer sheets are easy to locate - with page numbers matching student worksheets in top right corner.
CONTENTS
5 Dinosaur Counting Worksheets (blackline masters)
5 Teacher Answer sheets.
