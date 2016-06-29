Your kids will love counting these superheroes! Counting to 10 Math Worksheets and Answer Sheets are great for prek and kindergarten. Students build counting and cardinality skills: count the sets of superheroes, write the number, then color when finished.
No-prep, print and go, pages are great for homework, morning work, center rotation stations, and math review lessons. Teacher answer sheets are easy to locate - with page numbers matching student worksheets in top right corner.
CONTENTS
5 Superhero Counting Worksheets (blackline masters)
5 Teacher Answer sheets.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Building Sentences - Winter Facts for Kids - Writing and Science Center
- (0)
- $5.00
Christmas Read and Write the Room
- (0)
- $3.00
One More, One Less Numbers to 20 - Winter Task Cards
- (0)
- $4.00
Popular paid resources
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
- (13)
- $7.04
Partitioning
- (69)
- $3.24
Year 1 - Place Value - Week 1 - Sorting, Counting and Representing Objects
- (11)
- $7.04
New resources
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
- (1)
- $3.23
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
- (1)
- $7.04
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Year 6 Division
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Ratio)
- (11)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Direct and Inverse Proportion)
- (9)
- FREE