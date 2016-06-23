This fun math center will help your students practice making numerical patterns based on algebraic equations or verbal expressions. Whether creating tables, sorting additive and mulitplicative equations, or graphing points, you and your students will love this space themed math center!



Includes three different ways to use the included cards!



Additive vs. Multiplicative Sort Mat

In this activity, students practice sorting graphs as additive or multiplicative graphs. Do this activity after introducing the concept as a way to practice identifying the qualities of the graph, particularly whether or not the line passes through the origin of the graph.



Mission Control Matching

This is a traditional card matching activity. Students will match the graph and your choice of equation or expression cards by making a table of the values.



Out of this World Graphing

Students are provided with just the equation or expression cards and use the cards the recording sheet to make a table and a graph of the pattern. This can be copied with several recording sheets to a page so that students can compare different patterns.