This fun math center will help your students practice making numerical patterns based on algebraic equations or verbal expressions. Whether creating tables, sorting additive and mulitplicative equations, or graphing points, you and your students will love this space themed math center!
Includes three different ways to use the included cards!
Additive vs. Multiplicative Sort Mat
In this activity, students practice sorting graphs as additive or multiplicative graphs. Do this activity after introducing the concept as a way to practice identifying the qualities of the graph, particularly whether or not the line passes through the origin of the graph.
Mission Control Matching
This is a traditional card matching activity. Students will match the graph and your choice of equation or expression cards by making a table of the values.
Out of this World Graphing
Students are provided with just the equation or expression cards and use the cards the recording sheet to make a table and a graph of the pattern. This can be copied with several recording sheets to a page so that students can compare different patterns.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
