This Nursery Rhyme Readers and Posters set is a great way to engage young readers and practice fluency.

There are 20 Nursery Rhyme Little Readers. Each is 5 pages in color and repeated in line art. There are also 20 colored posters with watercolor borders of the same rhymes. The readers are each saved as a separate PDF; the posters are together is one PDF. *This resource was created with US spellings.



Nursery Rhymes included:

Baa, Baa, Black Sheep

Hey Diddle Diddle

Hickory Dickory Dock

Humpty Dumpty

Itsy Bitsy Spider

Jack and Jill

Jack Be Nimble

Little Bo-Beep

Little Boy Blue

Little Jack Horner

Little Miss Muffet

Mary, Mary Quite Contrary

Mary Had a Little Lamb

Old Mother Hubbard

Once I Caught a Fish Alive

Pat-a-Cake

Polly Put the Kettle On

Sing a Song of Sixpence

There Was a Crooked Man

This Little Piggy



