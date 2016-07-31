This Nursery Rhyme Readers and Posters set is a great way to engage young readers and practice fluency.
There are 20 Nursery Rhyme Little Readers. Each is 5 pages in color and repeated in line art. There are also 20 colored posters with watercolor borders of the same rhymes. The readers are each saved as a separate PDF; the posters are together is one PDF. *This resource was created with US spellings.
Nursery Rhymes included:
Baa, Baa, Black Sheep
Hey Diddle Diddle
Hickory Dickory Dock
Humpty Dumpty
Itsy Bitsy Spider
Jack and Jill
Jack Be Nimble
Little Bo-Beep
Little Boy Blue
Little Jack Horner
Little Miss Muffet
Mary, Mary Quite Contrary
Mary Had a Little Lamb
Old Mother Hubbard
Once I Caught a Fish Alive
Pat-a-Cake
Polly Put the Kettle On
Sing a Song of Sixpence
There Was a Crooked Man
This Little Piggy
Total Pages
220
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 31, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
