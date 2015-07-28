Free
Obama's speech focuses on ending violent extremist ideologies (radicalization by terrorists) through a blended process of aid from Americans, International and Muslim communities. A great DO NOW would be using the video from South Pacific - "You've Got To Be Carefully Taught" http://www.broadway.com/videos/145507/show-clip-south-pacific-you've-got-to-be-carefully-taught. The speech can be accessed at: http://www.voanews.com/articleprintview/2650640.html A smart board would be advisable.
Created: Jul 28, 2015
Updated: Aug 19, 2015
