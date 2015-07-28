Obama's speech focuses on ending violent extremist ideologies (radicalization by terrorists) through a blended process of aid from Americans, International and Muslim communities. A great DO NOW would be using the video from South Pacific - "You've Got To Be Carefully Taught" http://www.broadway.com/videos/145507/show-clip-south-pacific-you've-got-to-be-carefully-taught. The speech can be accessed at: http://www.voanews.com/articleprintview/2650640.html A smart board would be advisable.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • OBAMA SPEECH VIOLENT EXTREMISM LESSON PLAN - FEB 2015.docx
  • VIOLENT EXTREMISM GRAPHIC ORGANIZER.docx
  • VOCABULARY.docx
  • Generic Writing Assignment Rubric.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 28, 2015

Updated: Aug 19, 2015

Lesson Plan

docx, 25 KB

OBAMA SPEECH VIOLENT EXTREMISM LESSON PLAN - FEB 2015

Project/Activity

docx, 11 KB

VIOLENT EXTREMISM GRAPHIC ORGANIZER

Worksheet

docx, 15 KB

VOCABULARY

Report a problem

Categories & Grades