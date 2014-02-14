In this video by the Zoological Society of London we look at the five cheetah cubs that have been born at ZSL Whipsnade zoo. It's the first time a litter of Northern cheetah&'s has been born in the UK. Cheetah mum Dubai is taking to motherhood like a duck to water, playing with her energetic quintuplets.

