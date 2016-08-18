Ocean Alphabet Posters Perfect for back to school classroom décor and Ocean themes.
Printable classroom posters have glittery blue borders, with large print letters, and words printed below beginning sound picture/graphic.
Included are:
A-Z Pirate Alphabet Posters
Print as is for full size (8.5 x 11), or follow the directions included to print as half-size (4.25 x 5.5).
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
sgriffink
Building Sentences - Winter Facts for Kids - Writing and Science Center
Building sentences: Winter Facts is a no-prep language arts center perfect for Winter time. Printable worksheet activities reinforce non-fiction, o...
- (0)
- $5.00
sgriffink
Christmas Read and Write the Room
An interactive Christmas center, or scoot activity, to build vocabulary and engage your active learners in writing. Leveled Recording Sheets and Ca...
- (0)
- $3.00
sgriffink
One More, One Less Numbers to 20 - Winter Task Cards
Winter themed One More / One Less: Numbers to 20 can be used many ways in your classroom. Using the included recording sheet, use as a SCOOT game w...
- (0)
- $4.00
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
sarah277
KS1 Food (Changes within Living Memory) Bundle
A collection of food themed resources that can be used as part of a KS1 unit on changes within living memory. Includes food origins, seasonal foods...
- 20 Resources
- $7.04
BUNDLE
sarah277
Yr1 Science: Pets Bundle (Animals including Humans)
A collection of resources that can be used with Year 1 Science students on the topic of pets. Please leave me a review and I will send you any othe...
- 20 Resources
- $7.04
BUNDLE
sarah277
Slimy Things Bundle
A collection of things that feel slimy! Please leave me a review and I will send you any other resource of your choice for free (contact me: office...
- 12 Resources
- $7.04
Updated resources
BUNDLE
sarah277
Slimy Things Bundle
A collection of things that feel slimy! Please leave me a review and I will send you any other resource of your choice for free (contact me: office...
- 12 Resources
- $7.04
BUNDLE
sarah277
Yr1 Science: Pets Bundle (Animals including Humans)
A collection of resources that can be used with Year 1 Science students on the topic of pets. Please leave me a review and I will send you any othe...
- 20 Resources
- $7.04
BUNDLE
sarah277
KS1 Food (Changes within Living Memory) Bundle
A collection of food themed resources that can be used as part of a KS1 unit on changes within living memory. Includes food origins, seasonal foods...
- 20 Resources
- $7.04