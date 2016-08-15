This is a book I did as part of my Ocean Unit. My students read stories and watched videos about what people do at the beach. Then they used a Flow Map to come up with 3 different things they would do at the beach if they took a vacation. Check out my blog for sample book ideas:



This packet includes:

2 different covers (cut and paste photos of students in the camera lens)

Blank Writing Page (make multiple copies if needed)

Flow Map for story ideas

3 Writing Pages with sentence starters



