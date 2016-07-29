October Word Wall and Activities for Halloween and Day of the Dead words!
This is the English Version of this set. If you are interested in the Spanish Version,
please visit my store!
30 word wall cards
27 activities
The following 30 words are included in this packet:
1. October
2. Autumn
3. leaves
4. pumpkin
5. owl
6. rake
7. spider
8. web
9. acorn
10. hay
11. Halloween
12. witch
13. Candy
14. black cat
15. costume
16. Day of the Dead
17. sugar skull
18. bread of the dead
19. cut paper decorations
20. marigold
21. figurines
22. Catrina
23. tomb
24. offering
25. Paint your face
26. candle
27. clean
28. remember
29. make the bread
30. skeleton
The following 27 pages of activities are provided to go along with the Word Wall cards:
* Find the word and check the box.
* Trace the word.
* Find the word and write it.
* Choose words to write a story.
* Use each word to write a complete sentence.
* Rainbow writing.
Only need the Word Wall Cards?,
please visit my store for the Spanish Version!
and
please visit my store for the English Version!
Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts
- English language arts / Handwriting
- English language arts / Language and linguistics
- English language arts / Phonics and spelling
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- World languages / Spanish
- World languages / Spanish / Culture
- World languages / Spanish / Fundamentals
- World languages / Spanish / Grammar
Other resources by this author
Spanish FUTURE Tense Task Cards! 45 Cards! Ink Friendly! (regular & irregular!)
- (0)
- $3.25
Day of the Dead, Día de los Muertos Color By Number Mystery Pictures
- (0)
- $3.25
ASL Colors, Fingerspelling Practice, Interactive Notebook Activities
- (0)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Rainforest Poetry
- (4)
- $1.41
A Christmas Carol exam preparation - every question possible!
- (0)
- $4.23
Warm up activity. English tenses.
- (0)
- 25% off$4.93$3.70
New resources
STRAIGHT LINES TO CURVED LINES
- (1)
- FREE
Creative Writing - Favourite Day of the Year
- (1)
- FREE
Artificial Intelligence
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Alphabet: Alphabet Practice Workbook Print
- (0)
- $4.23
Alphabet: Alphabet Write and Wipe Mats Print Style
- (0)
- $2.82
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82