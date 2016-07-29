October Word Wall and Activities for Halloween and Day of the Dead words!



This is the English Version of this set. If you are interested in the Spanish Version,

please visit my store!



30 word wall cards

27 activities



The following 30 words are included in this packet:

1. October

2. Autumn

3. leaves

4. pumpkin

5. owl

6. rake

7. spider

8. web

9. acorn

10. hay

11. Halloween

12. witch

13. Candy

14. black cat

15. costume

16. Day of the Dead

17. sugar skull

18. bread of the dead

19. cut paper decorations

20. marigold

21. figurines

22. Catrina

23. tomb

24. offering

25. Paint your face

26. candle

27. clean

28. remember

29. make the bread

30. skeleton





The following 27 pages of activities are provided to go along with the Word Wall cards:

* Find the word and check the box.

* Trace the word.

* Find the word and write it.

* Choose words to write a story.

* Use each word to write a complete sentence.

* Rainbow writing.



Only need the Word Wall Cards?,

please visit my store for the Spanish Version!

and

please visit my store for the English Version!







Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida