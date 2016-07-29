October Word Wall for Halloween and Day of the Dead words!



30 word wall cards



The following 30 words are included in this packet:

1. October

2. Autumn

3. leaves

4. pumpkin

5. owl

6. rake

7. spider

8. web

9. acorn

10. hay

11. Halloween

12. witch

13. Candy

14. black cat

15. costume

16. Day of the Dead

17. sugar skull

18. bread of the dead

19. cut paper decorations

20. marigold

21. figurines

22. Catrina

23. tomb

24. offering

25. Paint your face

26. candle

27. clean

28. remember

29. make the bread

30. skeleton





