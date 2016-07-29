October Word Wall for Halloween and Day of the Dead words!
This is the English Version of this set. If you are interested in the Spanish Version,
please visit my store!
30 word wall cards
The following 30 words are included in this packet:
1. October
2. Autumn
3. leaves
4. pumpkin
5. owl
6. rake
7. spider
8. web
9. acorn
10. hay
11. Halloween
12. witch
13. Candy
14. black cat
15. costume
16. Day of the Dead
17. sugar skull
18. bread of the dead
19. cut paper decorations
20. marigold
21. figurines
22. Catrina
23. tomb
24. offering
25. Paint your face
26. candle
27. clean
28. remember
29. make the bread
30. skeleton
Looking for the Word Wall Cards AND Activities?,
please visit my store for the Spanish Version!
and
please visit my store for the English Version!
Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts
- English language arts / Language and linguistics
- English language arts / Phonics and spelling
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- World languages / Spanish
- World languages / Spanish / Culture
- World languages / Spanish / Fundamentals
- World languages / Spanish / Grammar
Other resources by this author
Spanish FUTURE Tense Task Cards! 45 Cards! Ink Friendly! (regular & irregular!)
- (0)
- $3.25
Day of the Dead, Día de los Muertos Color By Number Mystery Pictures
- (0)
- $3.25
ASL Colors, Fingerspelling Practice, Interactive Notebook Activities
- (0)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Literary Devices Display
- (71)
- $5.63
Phonics Screening Check 30 page Revision
- (29)
- $7.04
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Cooperative Learning Team Roles Cards, Staff Presentation, Guide And 8 Lesson Ideas
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Phonics: Phonics Screening Vol 16 Generator and Word Sort
- (1)
- $3.52
Phonics: Phonics Screening Vol 15 Generator and Word Sort
- (1)
- $3.52
Phonics: Phonics Screening Vol 14 Generator and Word Sort
- (1)
- $3.52