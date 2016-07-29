October Word Wall for Halloween and Day of the Dead words!

30 word wall cards

The following 30 words are included in this packet:
1. October
2. Autumn
3. leaves
4. pumpkin
5. owl
6. rake
7. spider
8. web
9. acorn
10. hay
11. Halloween
12. witch
13. Candy
14. black cat
15. costume
16. Day of the Dead
17. sugar skull
18. bread of the dead
19. cut paper decorations
20. marigold
21. figurines
22. Catrina
23. tomb
24. offering
25. Paint your face
26. candle
27. clean
28. remember
29. make the bread
30. skeleton


Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida

Created: Jul 29, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

