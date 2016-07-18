This Of Mice and Men activity provides structured activities to understand and analyze Steinbeck's development of The American Dream within the novel. Students will compare and contrast the presentation of The American Dream in a picture, poem and excerpt from the novel. Graphic organizers and facilitated activities guide students in their analysis and writing.
Total Pages12
Created: Jul 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
