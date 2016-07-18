Suppliment your Of Mice and Men teaching with these engaging chapter analysis questions. Literary analysis questions organized by chapters. Vocabulary terms provided in contextual sentences from the novel are used to guide students to create their own vocabulary notebook, including a vocab test with answer keys.

This resource is part of our Of Mice and Men Unit and Of Mice and Men Activities Bundle

This Resource Includes:
1. Analysis questions organized by chapter
2. Vocabulary exercises in context from the novel.

Total Pages13

