Two films commissioned by the Felix Poetry Festival for a poem by Antwerp’s City Poet, Bernard Dewulf. The filmmakers, Alastair Cook and Swoon Bildos (Marc Neys), are of course no strangers to Moving Poems. See Swoon’s write-up on the festival at the discussion blog.

Read more at MovingPoems.com by visiting the link beneath the video.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Jan 27, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades