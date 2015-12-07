Write and solve one-step equations from real world problem solving scenarios. Thirty-two rigorous task cards have students practice writing and solving one-step equations with a variety of numbers: integers, fractions, and decimals. The numbers have been selected so that students must use the inverse operation instead of being able to automatically “see” the answer. This activity is designed to be used once students are already familiar with one-step equations and not as an introductory lesson. The fractions, decimals, and integers used are right on the rigor level demanded by new curriculums!
There are eight cards for each operation and a recording sheet so that you can assess your students’ work. A full answer key is included for teacher or student use. All answers are in the form used in the word problem and all fractions are written in mixed number form, if applicable, and simplified. A teacher guide is included to help you set up your center, provide useful information, and give you ideas of using the cards in small group instruction.
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 7, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Percentages Differentiated Math Stations
- (2)
- $7.00
Rational Number System Interactive Notebook Set
- (0)
- $6.50
Solving Equations with Variables on Both Sides
- (1)
- $4.00
Popular paid resources
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
- (13)
- $7.04
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
- (79)
- $4.93
Partitioning
- (69)
- $3.24
New resources
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
- (1)
- $3.23
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
- (1)
- $7.04
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle
- (0)
- $2.50
Easter maths worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
- (0)
- $4.23