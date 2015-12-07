Write and solve one-step equations from real world problem solving scenarios. Thirty-two rigorous task cards have students practice writing and solving one-step equations with a variety of numbers: integers, fractions, and decimals. The numbers have been selected so that students must use the inverse operation instead of being able to automatically “see” the answer. This activity is designed to be used once students are already familiar with one-step equations and not as an introductory lesson. The fractions, decimals, and integers used are right on the rigor level demanded by new curriculums!



There are eight cards for each operation and a recording sheet so that you can assess your students’ work. A full answer key is included for teacher or student use. All answers are in the form used in the word problem and all fractions are written in mixed number form, if applicable, and simplified. A teacher guide is included to help you set up your center, provide useful information, and give you ideas of using the cards in small group instruction.