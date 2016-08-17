Solving one-step linear inequalities practice/review(6.EE.B.5.) is a great way to practice and assess students’ ability to solve one-step inequalities. Skip the worksheet…but still get the practice. Students have a scavenger hunt, play concentration and more to practice. These questions review common core concept: 6.EE.B.5.
Multiple ways to use:
- Set up at a math-center with inequalities activities
- Host an inequalities scavenger hunt
- Play a whole class game of inequalities matching
- Play the classic game of concentration using these one-step inequalities cards.
A great addition to your 6th grade math review and practice and for differentiation. Intermix with other exponent activities for a deeper understanding.
Available as part of a 6th Grade Math Practice and Review Bundle including expressions, equations and geometry (SAVE)
Included in this ready to use set of cards:
- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use
- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards
- 12 identical small notebook cards for INBs
- A student answer sheet
- A complete answer key
Inequality related resources include:
- One Step Linear Inequalities Task Card Activity
- Write an inequality from a number line Task Card Activity
- Graphing Inequalities Task Cards for Centers and Activities
- Graph an Inequality on a Number Line Interactive Notebook Pages
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 17, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
