- One Step Linear Inequalities Task Card Activity

Solving one-step linear inequalities practice/review(6.EE.B.5.) is a great way to practice and assess students’ ability to solve one-step inequalities. Skip the worksheet…but still get the practice. Students have a scavenger hunt, play concentration and more to practice. These questions review common core concept: 6.EE.B.5.



Multiple ways to use:

- Set up at a math-center with inequalities activities

- Host an inequalities scavenger hunt

- Play a whole class game of inequalities matching

- Play the classic game of concentration using these one-step inequalities cards.



A great addition to your 6th grade math review and practice and for differentiation. Intermix with other exponent activities for a deeper understanding.



Included in this ready to use set of cards:

- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use

- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards

- 12 identical small notebook cards for INBs

- A student answer sheet

- A complete answer key





