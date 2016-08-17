Functions: Operations with Functions Practice and review is an engaging way to practice and review word problems that use practice unit prices (CCSS.HSF.BF.A.1.). Students have a scavenger hunt, create matches in notebooks, and more to practice. Answer key, interactive notebook-sized cards and large cards, and suggested uses included. My students LOVE these.
Great to use along with:
- Operations with Functions: notes and practice
SAVE by purchasing as part of a All About Functions bundle: Introduction to functions, inverse functions, transformations and operations
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
