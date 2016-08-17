Functions: Operations with Functions Practice and review is an engaging way to practice and review word problems that use practice unit prices (CCSS.HSF.BF.A.1.). Students have a scavenger hunt, create matches in notebooks, and more to practice. Answer key, interactive notebook-sized cards and large cards, and suggested uses included. My students LOVE these.

Great to use along with:
- Operations with Functions: notes and practice

SAVE by purchasing as part of a All About Functions bundle: Introduction to functions, inverse functions, transformations and operations


This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.

$3.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • Operations-with-functions_matching_DR.pdf
  • Operations-with-functions_matching_card.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 17, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 2 MB

Operations-with-functions_matching_DR

Resource for Centers

pdf, 7 MB

Operations-with-functions_matching_card

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades