Opinion Reading Comprehension and Opinion Writing.
This packet contains two original informational non-fiction articles, one pro and one con on the topic of whether animals should be kept in zoos. Multiple skills are covered, including reading, close reading, reading comprehension, analyzing two texts on the same topic, vocabulary, summarizing, and opinion writing. CCSS aligned. Answer keys included.
No prep! Just print and go. Perfect substitute lesson plan.
Included in the packet:
Two non-fiction articles, one pro and one con
Each is one page long. The reading level is advanced fourth grade through sixth grade. Two versions of each reading are included, one with bolded vocabulary words and one with no bolded words.
Three vocabulary sheets
One contains the vocabulary words with definitions to use as a handout. One contains the words only if you want to have the students look up the definitions. The third is a worksheet that helps students practice the vocabulary in context.
A pro and con chart for group work
A “My Opinion” worksheet
This worksheet allows students to agree with one of the authors, and display close reading skills, using evidence from the text to support their opinions.
Bonus pages:
If you decide to assign an essay using these readings or topic, I’ve included:
An outline template
Essay assignment sheet
Grading Rubrics
CCSS standards included on rubrics for 5th and 6th grades, or use the generic rubrics
Created: Jul 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
