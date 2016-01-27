Presente D has 10 broad themes, the first three deal with the Andean area, the next seven are related to specific countries. The preview is complete, has every oral presentation.

1. Los Andes

2. La Amazonía

3. ¡Adivina! ¿Cuál es el personaje inventado?

4. ¡Socorro!

- Al volver de la Piedra del Medio, uno de los compañeros vio una serpiente anaconda, (Añade detalles. Termina con estas frases.) se inclinó para verla bien y se cayó al agua.

Palabras clave: serpiente anaconda

5. Cartagena de Indias

6. Grandes Colombianos

- Estamos aquí con Ana María Orozco, actriz que interpretó el papel de Betty en Yo Soy Betty la Fea. Bienvenida. Quiero empezar la entrevista con preguntas sobre el éxito mundial de esta telenovela.

Palabras clave: Yo soy Betty la Fea

7. De viaje

8. Vamos a Machu Picchu

- Hola, yo soy el / la profesor/a de historia de la escuela y también voy a acompañar al grupo. Voy a hablar de lo que vamos a hacer en Cuzco. Tenemos DOS días.

Palabras clave: Cuzco / Cusco

9. El nevado Huascarán

10. El poncho



1. All oral presentation topics are based on research. Key words are provided to guide the student's web research. Guidelines for research are provided. Cooperative learning is required. Suggestions are given for audience response.

2. All oral topics have three levels of difficulty, A, B and C. Each level is on a separate page so teacher can choose.

3. Level A provides the student 3 suggestions, level B gives the student 4 suggestions and level C, 6 suggestions. Group work is required to divide the work and prepare for a class presentation.

4. There is always a central theme. All topics are guided. First sentences are provided.



Teacher and student rubrics: included

