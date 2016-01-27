Presente G – Central America – There are nine broad topics, three are about the entire area and six are country specific. You can examine some pages in the Preview.

1. El quetzal



2. El chocolate



3. Piratas. Two examples.



- Francis Drake fue un pirata inglés muy famoso. Ésta es una imagen de Drake. Voy a describir la ropa que lleva.

Palabras clave: el pirata Francis Drake

- El tema de los piratas y de la piratería siempre ha sido popular en el cine norteamericano. Voy a hablar de varias películas que tratan el tema y escribir cómo presentan a los piratas.

- Palabras clave: piratas del cine norteamericano



4. Los derechos humanos

- Uno de los mayores problemas en Honduras es la falta de medios de transporte. (Escoge UNO.) Este verano voy a ser voluntario en el Instituto Hondureño de Educación Radial (IHER) / Pedals for Progress . Nosotros recibimos bicicletas y las regalamos.

Palabras clave: Instituto Hondureño de Educación Radial / Pedals for Progress



5. A comprar

6. La cooperación internacional

7. El Lago de Nicaragua

8. Parques nacionales de Costa Rica

9. El canal de Panamá



1. All oral presentation topics are based on research. Key words are provided to guide the student's web research. Guidelines for research are provided. Cooperative learning is required. Suggestions are given for audience response.

2. All oral topics have three levels of difficulty, A, B and C. Each level is on a separate page so teacher can choose.

3. Level A provides the student 3 suggestions, level B gives the student 4 suggestions and level C, 6 suggestions. Group work is required to divide the work and prepare for a class presentation.

4. There is always a central theme. All topics are guided. First sentences are provided.



