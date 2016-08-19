Order of Operations - Order Up! Math Bundle (6 Sets)
FINALLY- All my Order of Operations Order Up! sets are in one easy to use bundle! From Fractions to Brackets- these sets are sure to challenge your students to "show what they know"!
**Save $1.80 Buying the Bundle! That is like getting ONE SET FREE!**
Welcome to a great new resource that will allow your students to practice KEY skills in a self-checking, self-paced way. And NOW IT IS BUNDLED! This group of 6 math sets of ORDER UP! are now in one easy to use bundle, and cover many aspects of Order of Operations.
Check out the FREE PREVIEW to see what sets are included!
Each of the included 6 SETS of ORDER UP! set Includes:
-ORDER UP! strips (2 versions)
-Work Mat
-Teacher Directions and Suggestions
- Answer Key
**PLEASE NOTE: THESE ARE BUNDLED, SO YOU MAY ALREADY OWN ONE OR MORE OF THESE SETS**
Here are the included sets in this bundle:
-Order of Operations - Order Up!
-Order of Operations Set 2 {No Exponents} - Order Up!
-Order of Operations Set 3 [with Brackets] - Order Up!
-Order of Operations Set 4 [with Brackets] and Decimals - Order Up!
-Order of Operations Set 5 [with Brackets] and Fractions - Order Up!
-Order of Operations Set 6 [with Brackets], Fractions, and Decimals - Order Up!
Each set of Order Up! Order of Operations is an individual PDF file, making finding the topic you want to use easy!
Thanks for stopping by!
Visit my Blog An Educator's Life to see Order Up! in action!
***TRY IT FOR FREE!!!! Take Order Up! for a TEST DRIVE. Look in my shop to download a FREE set to try. I am confident you will be back for more! :)***
Email Me with questions/concerns!
Be sure to check out all the current ORDER UP! sets in my shop!
Happy Solving and Ordering-
Mr. Hughes
Keywords: ORDER UP!, Order of Operations, brackets, decimals, fractions, Bundle, Order Up! bundle, sets
© Created by MrHughes. Use for a single classroom and/or teacher. Additional copies must be purchased if you plan to share with other teachers. No part of this resource maybe posted on a blog (personal or commercial), webpage/site, server, or other location that is accessible by multiple people. Violations of this notice are subject to the penalties of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).
