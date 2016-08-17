Interactive Powerpoint presentation leads students through rules for order of operations. Presentation moves step by step using examples to work through simplifying expressions containing all four operations, parenthesis and exponents. Editable version included. NO PREP. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printables. Great lesson for cooperative learning or centers.
Objectives:
- Recognize symbols used in numerical expressions and equations
- Use parenthesis, and exponents in numerical expressions
- Evaluate numerical expressions containing parenthesis and exponents

Includes 20 interactive slides
Aligned with NCCS Math 5.OA.1

Be sure and check commoncoremath.net for additional help.

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • orderofops5oa1.pptx
  • orderofops5oa1.ppsx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 17, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

pptx, 266 KB

orderofops5oa1

Presentation

ppsx, 266 KB

orderofops5oa1

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades