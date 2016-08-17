Interactive Powerpoint presentation leads students through rules for order of operations. Presentation moves step by step using examples to work through simplifying expressions containing all four operations, parenthesis and exponents. Editable version included. NO PREP. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printables. Great lesson for cooperative learning or centers.
Objectives:
- Recognize symbols used in numerical expressions and equations
- Use parenthesis, and exponents in numerical expressions
- Evaluate numerical expressions containing parenthesis and exponents
Includes 20 interactive slides
Aligned with NCCS Math 5.OA.1
Be sure and check commoncoremath.net for additional help.
