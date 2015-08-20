Primary mathematicians first model “put together” and “take apart” situations using concrete objects, drawings, etc. These concepts are then expanded to composing and decomposing numbers additively. A connection to students’ prior work with building sets is important as students are developing fluencies with their addition and subtractions facts. Children need many opportunities to experience these situations.
Incorporating seasonal manipulatives allow children to practice these mathematical ideas in a contextual setting. To effectively facilitate these activities, be sure to cover the common addition and subtraction situations found in Table 1, CCSSM, page 88. Color masters are provided for both activities, the seasonal objects as well as the counters. Hyperlinks are also provided for manipulatives when applicable.
This resource is useful for students with Dyslexia and language-based learning deficiencies. We'd like to hear about your experience with our resources. Just give it a star rating then tell us what you think, simple as that!
Created: Aug 20, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
