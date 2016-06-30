There is one quiz for each Act of Othello for a total of 5 quizzes. Two quizzes are short answer in nature, compared to three in multiple choice format. All are Word documents for ease of future revisions.
In addition to the quizzes, this zip file also contains answer keys for each quiz.
Act 1
This is a 12-question comprehension assessment in short answer format. The answer key is included.
• Roderigo's affections for Desdemona
• Iago's fury toward Othello
• Brabantio
• The Turks' plan to attack Cyprus
• Othello and Desdemona's relationship
• Desdemona's internal conflict
• Othello's departure
• Desdemona's arrangement to stay with Iago
• Brabantio's warning to Othello
• Iago's manipulation of Roderigo
Act 2
This is a 10-question reading comprehension assessment in short answer format. The answer key is included.
♦ The end of the war with the Turks
♦ Iago's emphasis on Cassio's friendliness toward Desdemona
♦ Cassio's weakness
♦ Iago's taking advantage of Cassio's weakness
♦ The consequences of Cassio's actions
♦ Othello's ironic perspective on Iago's character
♦ Cassio seeking advice from one he considers his closest friend
♦ Iago's next manipulative move involving Desdemona
Act 3
This is a 13-question reading comprehension assessment in multiple choice format. The answer key is included.
♦ Cassio's verbal exchange with Desdemona
♦ Iago encouraging Othello's suspicions toward Desdemona
♦ Desdemona's requests for Othello to forgive Cassio
♦ Othello's insistence that Iago tell him everything he knows
♦ Iago's underhanded behaviors and statements
♦ Othello's statements on marital trust and jealousy
♦ The retrieval of Desdemona's handkerchief
♦ Othello's mounting suspicions
♦ Othello's ultimatum to Iago
♦ Desdemona's frustrations
Act 4
This is an 11-question reading comprehension assessment. An answer key is provided.
♦ Othello's rage-fueled trance
♦ Iago's conspiracy to make Othello think Cassio loves Desdemona
♦ Iago's barbarous suggestion regarding Desdemona's fate
♦ The letter from Venice
♦ Lodovico's witnessing Othello's abusive behavior
♦ Emilia's verbal exchange with Othello
♦ Othello's confrontation with Desdemona
♦ Desdemona turning to Iago for help
♦ Roderigo's frustration with Iago
♦ The arrangement Iago makes for Roderigo
♦ Desdemona's foreshadowing fear
Act 5
This is a 13-question reading comprehension assessment in short answer format. The answer key is included.
♦ Iago's concern that Roderigo could expose him
♦ Iago's irrational jealousy of Cassio
♦ Cassio's injury
♦ Fatal wounds
♦ And more
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
To Kill a Mockingbird Close Reading Worksheet (Chapter 6; ACT Prep)
- (0)
- $2.00
To Kill a Mockingbird Close Reading Worksheet (Chapter 4; ACT Prep)
- (0)
- $2.00
To Kill a Mockingbird Close Reading Worksheet (Chapter 5; ACT Prep)
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Shakespeare - Plays and Biography Worksheets
- 3 Resources
- $5.63
Carrie Trotter and the Christmas Scone. A 10 minute Christmas play suggested for years 5 or 6.
- (0)
- $3.52
William Shakespeare Twelfth Night Adapted Script for KS2/3 Performance
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
The Alphabet Nativity Play; Perfect for special needs, pre-school,primary, all age and inclusion
- (1)
- FREE
Anti-bullying Week 2017 KS2 Year 4 5 6 differentiated drama literacy lesson plan outstanding
- (1)
- $7.04
MASKS- time to act!
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Romeo and Juliet KS3 SoW
- (0)
- $7.04
Teachers TV: Approaches to Teaching Shakespeare
- (2)
- FREE
The Queen's Theatre Kindertransport Education Pack
- (0)
- FREE