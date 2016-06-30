There is one quiz for each Act of Othello for a total of 5 quizzes. Two quizzes are short answer in nature, compared to three in multiple choice format. All are Word documents for ease of future revisions.



In addition to the quizzes, this zip file also contains answer keys for each quiz.



Act 1

This is a 12-question comprehension assessment in short answer format. The answer key is included.



• Roderigo's affections for Desdemona

• Iago's fury toward Othello

• Brabantio

• The Turks' plan to attack Cyprus

• Othello and Desdemona's relationship

• Desdemona's internal conflict

• Othello's departure

• Desdemona's arrangement to stay with Iago

• Brabantio's warning to Othello

• Iago's manipulation of Roderigo



Act 2

This is a 10-question reading comprehension assessment in short answer format. The answer key is included.



♦ The end of the war with the Turks

♦ Iago's emphasis on Cassio's friendliness toward Desdemona

♦ Cassio's weakness

♦ Iago's taking advantage of Cassio's weakness

♦ The consequences of Cassio's actions

♦ Othello's ironic perspective on Iago's character

♦ Cassio seeking advice from one he considers his closest friend

♦ Iago's next manipulative move involving Desdemona



Act 3

This is a 13-question reading comprehension assessment in multiple choice format. The answer key is included.



♦ Cassio's verbal exchange with Desdemona

♦ Iago encouraging Othello's suspicions toward Desdemona

♦ Desdemona's requests for Othello to forgive Cassio

♦ Othello's insistence that Iago tell him everything he knows

♦ Iago's underhanded behaviors and statements

♦ Othello's statements on marital trust and jealousy

♦ The retrieval of Desdemona's handkerchief

♦ Othello's mounting suspicions

♦ Othello's ultimatum to Iago

♦ Desdemona's frustrations



Act 4

This is an 11-question reading comprehension assessment. An answer key is provided.



♦ Othello's rage-fueled trance

♦ Iago's conspiracy to make Othello think Cassio loves Desdemona

♦ Iago's barbarous suggestion regarding Desdemona's fate

♦ The letter from Venice

♦ Lodovico's witnessing Othello's abusive behavior

♦ Emilia's verbal exchange with Othello

♦ Othello's confrontation with Desdemona

♦ Desdemona turning to Iago for help

♦ Roderigo's frustration with Iago

♦ The arrangement Iago makes for Roderigo

♦ Desdemona's foreshadowing fear



Act 5

This is a 13-question reading comprehension assessment in short answer format. The answer key is included.



♦ Iago's concern that Roderigo could expose him

♦ Iago's irrational jealousy of Cassio

♦ Cassio's injury

♦ Fatal wounds

♦ And more