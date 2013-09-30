In the 1850s, the height of buildings was limited by the number of stairs people were willing to climb. The max was about six stories. Beyond that, people said, no way, that’s too far to hike!

Then, in 1854, an American engineer named Elisha Graves Otis staged a dramatic demonstration. With a good-sized audience looking on, Otis went up on a platform elevator and asked that the cable be cut with an axe. To the terrified audience’s surprise, the platform didn't plummet to the ground, but simply stopped short.