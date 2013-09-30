Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 9 times
Viewed 153 times
In the 1850s, the height of buildings was limited by the number of stairs people were willing to climb. The max was about six stories. Beyond that, people said, no way, that’s too far to hike!
Then, in 1854, an American engineer named Elisha Graves Otis staged a dramatic demonstration. With a good-sized audience looking on, Otis went up on a platform elevator and asked that the cable be cut with an axe. To the terrified audience’s surprise, the platform didn't plummet to the ground, but simply stopped short.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 9 times
Viewed 153 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 30, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
AMomentOfScience
Sir Fleming, Penicillium & History of Antibiotics
When you take an aspirin, a decongestant, or a muscle relaxant, the drug you’re taking was probably made by a chemist combining a specific mixture ...
- (1)
- FREE
TES PICKS
AMomentOfScience
Compass - Making your own
Let’s say you’re in the Atlantic ocean sailing, and your ship goes down, all you have is a magnetic bar. How do you get home safe!? Lucky for you, ...
- (1)
- FREE
AMomentOfScience
Nylon - From Lab to Clothing
In 1927, the Du Pont chemical company invited chemist Wallace Carothers to lead a research team to invent a new synthetic material. Carothers wante...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
marissa03
Easter STEM Club Activities
A bundle of Easter themed STEM club activities . Jack’s Golden Egg Delivery servive . Egg Cress Heads Includes a lesson plan, list of equipment and...
- (0)
- $2.82
technologyforfun
KS2 STEM forces/materials - Make & Test a CD racer
Fun, exciting, low cost, practical STEM activity for KS2 pupils. Use it to learn about forces including gravity and friction, and the use of everyd...
- (0)
- $4.23
elliottwalker
Product Design Science Engineering Compression and Tension with Spaghetti Bridges
Pupils' love being creative with this hands-on project. Students are tasked with creating bridge structure out of dry spaghetti with tape and rubbe...
- (1)
- $3.52
New resources
cazzie123
Robot challenge sheets (STEM project)
A selection of robot challenge sheets to help you run your own stem project ranging from easy to very hard and with suggestions for how to increase...
- (1)
- $2.82
cazzie123
Robot planning sheet and help information (STEM)
A set of sheets that can be used by class to plan a robot design has help information and suggested types of robots to aid pupils with their design...
- (1)
- $2.82
FitzwilliamMuseumEducation
A Sarcophagus for a Pharaoh: Science and Technology in Ancient Egypt
This interactive quest is based around the sarcophagus lid of Rameses III. Players are led through a series of simple tasks to help them to underst...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
marissa03
Easter STEM Club Activities
A bundle of Easter themed STEM club activities . Jack’s Golden Egg Delivery servive . Egg Cress Heads Includes a lesson plan, list of equipment and...
- (0)
- $2.82
TES PICKS
technologyforfun
KS2/3 Forces & Motion - Balloon Buggies
In this exciting practical session pupils will design, build and test their own balloon buggies using cheap and recycled materials, whilst linking ...
- (11)
- FREE
technologyforfun
KS2 STEM forces/materials - Make & Test a CD racer
Fun, exciting, low cost, practical STEM activity for KS2 pupils. Use it to learn about forces including gravity and friction, and the use of everyd...
- (0)
- $4.23