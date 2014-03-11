In this video from the BBC we observe the the woodland inhabitants of Muncaster Castles who have already been hard at work producing young.

Janet Sumner meets Muncaster Castle's wildlife expert Jenny Holden to look into a nest box, hoping to find tawny owls. However the adult bird that flies out is not an owl - it&'s a stock dove and she has chicks in the nestbox. Jenny brings a chick out for a health check. Ité';s not particularly gorgeous at this stage of its life. Stock doves are the original pigeons and are in decline and are on the amber list of British birds.