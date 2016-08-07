I like to get my students engaged in active learning, and often that means activity stations (and yes, I use them even with high schoolers!) Sometimes, though, just the materials demands feel overwhelming. Finding all the materials can take more work than the actual lesson. Certainly, a lecture would be easier and of course, less effective.



In this product you will find my essential list of go to items to outfit a classroom for hands-on learning. You can read more about it here. You can print for yourself or print the community copy and ask for help in building a classroom ready for almost any activity you can think up. Editable version of list included as well.



