Free
Downloaded 7 times
Viewed 18 times
I like to get my students engaged in active learning, and often that means activity stations (and yes, I use them even with high schoolers!) Sometimes, though, just the materials demands feel overwhelming. Finding all the materials can take more work than the actual lesson. Certainly, a lecture would be easier and of course, less effective.
In this product you will find my essential list of go to items to outfit a classroom for hands-on learning. You can read more about it here. You can print for yourself or print the community copy and ask for help in building a classroom ready for almost any activity you can think up. Editable version of list included as well.
You may also like (all of which use hands-on activities):
● Visualizing Irrational Numbers
● End Of Year: Self-Reflection Middle School Cube
● Character Detective: Character Analysis for Novel Study
● End of Year Self-Reflection project available for 3rd - 11th grades
● Coming soon…more Building a Community: Opening Year Pyramids, Calder mobiles, and more MathAntics Scavenger Hunts.
Free
Downloaded 7 times
Viewed 18 times
Other resources by this author
Trigonometric Functions Color Coded Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizers
- (1)
- $4.25
Functions and Graphs Unit 1 for Precalculus
- 12 Resources
- $42.00
Solve Absolute Value Equations Math Detective Activity for Google Drive
- (1)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
Easter: Easter Bunny Cam -Behaviour Management
- (6)
- $4.23
Updated: Peer Assessment. Classwork, exercise book, final product or model
- (17)
- $4.37
Plenary Generator / Plenaries
- (23)
- $5.63
New resources
Cooperative Learning Team Roles Cards, Staff Presentation, Guide And 8 Lesson Ideas
- (1)
- $2.82
Assessment Lesson - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L9/10) AfL
- (1)
- $7.03
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
3rd Grade Language Arts, Grammar, Math, Social Studies, and Science BUNDLE
- (0)
- $11.00
Behaviour Management Strategies - The Stress Free Classroom - Audio Program MP3
- (3)
- $18.30
Teachers TV: Exploring personalised learning
- (2)
- FREE