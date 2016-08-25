Outline/ Worksheet: Intro to History: 5 Themes of Geography- what does historian, geographer,etc...
Intro to History: 5 Themes of Geography- what does historian, geographer, anthropologist, etc. do?
UNDERSTANDING OUR PAST
1. GEOGRAPHY AND HISTORY
a. Geography:
• Define:
• Geographers add to knowledge of human history by…
2. FIVE THEMES THAT SUM UP THE IMPACT OF GEOGRAPHY ON HUMAN HISTORY
a. Location
• Location’s Purpose:
• Latitude Measures:
• Longitude Measures:
• Relative Location:
b. Place
• How Geographers describe place:
• Physical Features:
• Human Characteristics:
c. Human-Environment Interaction:
• How people interacted with their environment:
d. Movement:
• What is moved and why?
e. Region:
• Some regions are based on:
3. HOW DO WE KNOW?
a. Prehistory is:
b. Anthropology
• Anthropology is:
• Anthropologists study:
c. Archaeology & Archaeologists at Work
• Archaeology is:
• Archeologists study:
• Technology relates to archeology by:
• Archeologists today:
d. Technology and the Past
• Different ways to study the past:
• Geologists:
• Botanists & zoologists:
• Climate Exerts:
• Biologists:
4. Historians Reconstruct the Past:
a. Historians study:
b. Historical Detection:
• Questions that historians try to answer
• Goal of historians:
*****NOW DEFINE THE WORDS ON YOUR RESPONSIBILTY SHEET COLUMN 1:
“PRE-HISTORY/NEOLITHIC AGRICULTURAL REVOLUTION”*****
