Outline/ Worksheet: Intro to History: 5 Themes of Geography- what does historian, geographer,etc...

Intro to History: 5 Themes of Geography- what does historian, geographer, anthropologist, etc. do?

UNDERSTANDING OUR PAST

1. GEOGRAPHY AND HISTORY
a. Geography:
• Define:

• Geographers add to knowledge of human history by…

2. FIVE THEMES THAT SUM UP THE IMPACT OF GEOGRAPHY ON HUMAN HISTORY
a. Location
• Location’s Purpose:

• Latitude Measures:

• Longitude Measures:

• Relative Location:

b. Place
• How Geographers describe place:

• Physical Features:


• Human Characteristics:

c. Human-Environment Interaction:
• How people interacted with their environment:


d. Movement:
• What is moved and why?


e. Region:
• Some regions are based on:



3. HOW DO WE KNOW?
a. Prehistory is:

b. Anthropology
• Anthropology is:

• Anthropologists study:


c. Archaeology & Archaeologists at Work
• Archaeology is:

• Archeologists study:

• Technology relates to archeology by:

• Archeologists today:


d. Technology and the Past
• Different ways to study the past:

• Geologists:

• Botanists & zoologists:

• Climate Exerts:

• Biologists:


4. Historians Reconstruct the Past:
a. Historians study:

b. Historical Detection:
• Questions that historians try to answer


• Goal of historians:

*****NOW DEFINE THE WORDS ON YOUR RESPONSIBILTY SHEET COLUMN 1:
“PRE-HISTORY/NEOLITHIC AGRICULTURAL REVOLUTION”*****

  • Outline--Understanding-Our-Past-Pages-6-to10.doc
  • textbook-pages-for-outline-pages-6-14.pdf

