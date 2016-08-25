Overall, Did Athens and Sparta have more similarities, or more differences? Create DBQ Assignment



HISTORICAL BACKGROUND:

The Greeks were isolated from each other by their geography, which led to each city-state developing some unique characteristics. Yet, they had many similarities as well. Athens and Sparta are no different. While both developed very different societies and systems of government, they both do share some similarities.



OVERVIEW:

By this point in the year, you should be familiar with the DBQ format. You are given a number of primary and secondary documents and you are asked to take a position on a question of historical significance. This assignment will be different from any of the other DBQ assignments we have previously completed. Instead of responding to a DBQ that I have created, you will be creating your own DBQ essays.



TASK:

While working in assigned pairs, you will be creating a Document Based Question essay. This essay will be based on the essential question “Overall, Did Athens and Sparta have more similarities, or more differences?”. You may compare/contrast the two societies in three of the following:

Government Military Education

Social Classes Religion Women’s positions

Means of making a living Culture/Cultural Achievements



Your group will use the resources in the Media Center and approved websites to locate primary and secondary sources that could be used to answer the essential question. Each group will be provided with a Microsoft Word Template to be used in formatting its DBQ. Remember: you must provide enough evidence so that a student would be able to write a fully supported five paragraph persuasive essay based on your evidence. Along with your essay, you will create an annotated bibliography later in your packet. The major difference between a standard works cited and an annotated bibliography is a paragraph that follows each citation giving a brief overview of what the work is about.