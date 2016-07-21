This is a jam packed file full of moves for the Ozobot! The included files can be easily printed on labels to make coding the Ozobot easy! These precoded files make it easy for anyone to create awesome tracks for the Ozobot to run!



**In the zip file I have included the sticker type that these ozocodes were formatted! Just print and play!



Files Included:



Cool Moves

ozobot_BackWalk.doc

ozobot_Spin.doc

ozobot_Tornado.doc

ozobot_Zigzag.doc

Direction

ozobot_goleft.doc

ozobot_goright.doc

ozobot_gostraight.doc

ozobot_linejumpleft.doc

ozobot_linejumpright.doc

ozobot_linejumpstraight.doc

ozobot_U_turn_Line_end.doc

ozobot_U_turn.doc

Speed

ozobotcruise.doc

ozobotfast.doc

ozobotnitroboost.doc

ozobotslow.doc

ozobotsnaildose.doc

ozobotturbo.doc

ozobot_Pause 3 sec.doc

Timers

ozobot_Timer_Off.doc

ozobot_TimerOn_30sec.doc