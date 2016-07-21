This is a jam packed file full of moves for the Ozobot! The included files can be easily printed on labels to make coding the Ozobot easy! These precoded files make it easy for anyone to create awesome tracks for the Ozobot to run!
**In the zip file I have included the sticker type that these ozocodes were formatted! Just print and play!
Files Included:
Cool Moves
ozobot_BackWalk.doc
ozobot_Spin.doc
ozobot_Tornado.doc
ozobot_Zigzag.doc
Direction
ozobot_goleft.doc
ozobot_goright.doc
ozobot_gostraight.doc
ozobot_linejumpleft.doc
ozobot_linejumpright.doc
ozobot_linejumpstraight.doc
ozobot_U_turn_Line_end.doc
ozobot_U_turn.doc
Speed
ozobotcruise.doc
ozobotfast.doc
ozobotnitroboost.doc
ozobotslow.doc
ozobotsnaildose.doc
ozobotturbo.doc
ozobot_Pause 3 sec.doc
Timers
ozobot_Timer_Off.doc
ozobot_TimerOn_30sec.doc
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Ozobot Printable Coding Stickers
- (1)
- $10.00
Interactive Social Studies Interactive Notebook
- (0)
- $10.00
Student Data Tracker Tool Excel
- (0)
- $7.00
Popular paid resources
Kodu Flight Simulator
- (0)
- $7.04
GCSE 9-1 50 Pseudo code or Programming challenges
- (0)
- $7.04
Ozobot March Maze
- (0)
- $2.50
New resources
Fundamentals of programming - advanced
- (1)
- FREE
GCSE Arrays Introduction
- (1)
- FREE
Scratch Vocabulary Blocks A3 Poster Hour of Code
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Create your own encryption/decryption tool using VBScript and Notepad.
- (0)
- FREE
A Level Computer Science PowerPoint presentations covering wide range of topics
- (0)
- $21.13
GCSE 9-1 50 Pseudo code or Programming challenges
- (0)
- $7.04