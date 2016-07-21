This is a jam packed file full of moves for the Ozobot! The included files can be easily printed on labels to make coding the Ozobot easy! These precoded files make it easy for anyone to create awesome tracks for the Ozobot to run!

**In the zip file I have included the sticker type that these ozocodes were formatted! Just print and play!

Files Included:

Cool Moves
ozobot_BackWalk.doc
ozobot_Spin.doc
ozobot_Tornado.doc
ozobot_Zigzag.doc
Direction
ozobot_goleft.doc
ozobot_goright.doc
ozobot_gostraight.doc
ozobot_linejumpleft.doc
ozobot_linejumpright.doc
ozobot_linejumpstraight.doc
ozobot_U_turn_Line_end.doc
ozobot_U_turn.doc
Speed
ozobotcruise.doc
ozobotfast.doc
ozobotnitroboost.doc
ozobotslow.doc
ozobotsnaildose.doc
ozobotturbo.doc
ozobot_Pause 3 sec.doc
Timers
ozobot_Timer_Off.doc
ozobot_TimerOn_30sec.doc

$10.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Ozobot-Stickers.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 21, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

zip, 390 KB

Ozobot-Stickers

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades