These are 4 quick notes home for positive behaviors in physical education in English and Español!

If you are an elementary PE teacher, you probably don't have time to fill out information, even if it's as simple as a date.

These are quick notes don't require any writing in order to recognize students who:



1. Had a brilliant idea in PE

2. Displayed great teamwork in PE

2. Had a great attitude in PE

3. Was a star athlete in PE



Creative Documentation

In addition to the notes, this provides an easy way to document parent contact.



1. Student receives note for home

2. Student signs the large laminated poster/or paper that corresponds with their note

3. To document parental contact, just take a picture of the poster

4. Students' names will be displayed for the school to see

5. If a student collects all 4 notes, they sign the "Hall of Fame" poster



Students feel very special when they receive a card, sometimes, I'll put a little sticker on it before handing it to them.



As always, I'd love to hear your feedback!

Thanks for looking!