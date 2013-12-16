Free
Faces of Chemistry #13
In this video presentation from RSC Learn Chemistry Scientists from BOC explain how gases are removed from the atmosphere, used in food packaging, transported around the world and how they got into their present roles.
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 16, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
