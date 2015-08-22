Looking for a fun and interactive way to teach Parts of Speech? You have just found it! HANDS-ON Parts of Speech!



This set of activities will have your students understanding the basic parts of speech in no time.



With the detailed instructions and example pictures, you are sure to find success and your students are sure to have a great time learning basic grammar!



There are two pages for each of the eight parts of speech! One page that is glued into a journal, spiral or composition, (or can be bound as its own book), and one page of pieces that are attached to the main page. It's interaction and learning all rolled into one!



I have also included 8 pages of teacher directions, lesson flow for the suggested 5 days per topic, suggestions, tips, hints, AND lots of pictures! Please note that I don't tell you everything to put on each flap, as teachers have many varied needs. I do give suggestions, however, to help guide you.



I used this with my 4th, 5th, and 6th grade writing students with GREAT SUCCESS. They were always excited to work on our "Interactive Pages" as they called them.



Thanks for stopping by!

-Mr. Hughes



