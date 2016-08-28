Parts of Speech Bundle – Parts of Speech Teaching Resources Grades 4 - 8. This 303 page mega unit is a super resource for teaching the eight parts of speech...nouns, pronouns, adjectives, adverbs, prepositions, conjunctions, and interjections. Preview by clicking on the links below of my parts of speech resources that are included:

Adjective Poem – 1 page PDF

Adverbs Fun Worksheet and Word Search – 2 pages PDF

Adverbs Hunt Worksheet – 2 pages PDF

Collective Nouns of Animal Groups PowerPoint – 20 pages PowerPoint

Confusing Parts of Speech Worksheet – 2 pages PDF

Coordinate Adjectives and Cumulative Adjectives Worksheet - 8 pages PDF

Coordinate Adjectives Handout and Practice Worksheet - 3 pages PDF

Correlative Conjunctions Practice Sheet - 2 pages PDF

Correlative Conjunctions Study Guide - 4 pages PDF


Finding Adverbs in a Sentence Interactive PowerPoint – 59 pages PowerPoint

Interjections Study Guide - 1 page PDF

Irregular Plurals - Unusual Latin and Greek Plural Forms – 18 pages PowerPoint

Parts of Speech Beat the Clock – 20 pages PowerPoint

Parts of Speech Scavenger Hunt - 1 page PDF

Prepositional Phrases – Don’t Let Them Confuse You PowerPoint – 18 pages PowerPoint

Present Perfect Verb Tenses PowerPoint – 13 pages PowerPoint


SmartBoard Coordinating and Subordinating Conjunctions – 10 pages Notebook

St Patrick’s Day Adjective Hunt - 25 pages PDF

Strong Verb List - 3 pages PDF

Suffixes for Parts of Speech Posters - 5 pages PDF

Suffixes for Parts of Speech PowerPoint – 13 pages PowerPoint

Suffixes for Parts of Speech Practice Sheet - 2 pages PDF

Parts of Speech - The Eight Parts of Speech PowerPoint a comprehensive introduction to Parts of Speech - 58 pages PowerPoint

Parts of Speech: The Eight Parts of Speech Quiz
which can be used for a quick assessment. - 5 pages PDF

Using the Correct Verb Form Worksheet
which can be used for a quick assessment. - 2 pages PDF

Verb Suffixes Vocabulary and Spelling Worksheet - 3 pages PDF

Verb Suffixes Word Search - 2 pages PDF

Created: Aug 28, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

