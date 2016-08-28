Parts of Speech Bundle – Parts of Speech Teaching Resources Grades 4 - 8. This 303 page mega unit is a super resource for teaching the eight parts of speech...nouns, pronouns, adjectives, adverbs, prepositions, conjunctions, and interjections. Preview by clicking on the links below of my parts of speech resources that are included:
Adjective Poem – 1 page PDF
Adverbs Fun Worksheet and Word Search – 2 pages PDF
Adverbs Hunt Worksheet – 2 pages PDF
Collective Nouns of Animal Groups PowerPoint – 20 pages PowerPoint
Confusing Parts of Speech Worksheet – 2 pages PDF
Coordinate Adjectives and Cumulative Adjectives Worksheet - 8 pages PDF
Coordinate Adjectives Handout and Practice Worksheet - 3 pages PDF
Correlative Conjunctions Practice Sheet - 2 pages PDF
Correlative Conjunctions Study Guide - 4 pages PDF
Finding Adverbs in a Sentence Interactive PowerPoint – 59 pages PowerPoint
Interjections Study Guide - 1 page PDF
Irregular Plurals - Unusual Latin and Greek Plural Forms – 18 pages PowerPoint
Parts of Speech Beat the Clock – 20 pages PowerPoint
Parts of Speech Scavenger Hunt - 1 page PDF
Prepositional Phrases – Don’t Let Them Confuse You PowerPoint – 18 pages PowerPoint
Present Perfect Verb Tenses PowerPoint – 13 pages PowerPoint
SmartBoard Coordinating and Subordinating Conjunctions – 10 pages Notebook
St Patrick’s Day Adjective Hunt - 25 pages PDF
Strong Verb List - 3 pages PDF
Suffixes for Parts of Speech Posters - 5 pages PDF
Suffixes for Parts of Speech PowerPoint – 13 pages PowerPoint
Suffixes for Parts of Speech Practice Sheet - 2 pages PDF
Parts of Speech - The Eight Parts of Speech PowerPoint a comprehensive introduction to Parts of Speech - 58 pages PowerPoint
Parts of Speech: The Eight Parts of Speech Quiz
which can be used for a quick assessment. - 5 pages PDF
Using the Correct Verb Form Worksheet
which can be used for a quick assessment. - 2 pages PDF
Verb Suffixes Vocabulary and Spelling Worksheet - 3 pages PDF
Verb Suffixes Word Search - 2 pages PDF
