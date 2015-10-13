EnglishHints’ Past Tense Verb Worksheets offers students multiple ways to practice the past tense of regular and the most common irregular verbs. Much of the practice is in context (conversations or reading.)



Most of the worksheets are simple enough for students to use on their own for homework or extra practice (or to give to early finishers or to leave for a sub.) Most games are for the whole class, but the memory cards can be used in a center, for a few early finishers or even as a solitaire activity



The packet includes 18 pages of worksheets and game ideas (plus answer keys) to learn and practice regular and irregular verbs in the simple and continuous past tenses. Over 50 of the most common irregular past-tense verbs are practiced in sentences and again as gap-fills in longer text-- most of them at least three to four times.



Contents:



• Teaching Suggestions and Game Ideas (20 Questions, Bingo, Memory, and Liar)



• 32 Memory Game cards to practice 16 common irregular past tense verbs (These can also be glued together as flash cards.)



• The Simple Past Tense: Regular Verbs (examples and practice)



• Practice ‘to be’ in the past & the Past Continuous Tense (including questions and negatives)



• 20 Very Common Irregular Past Tense Verbs (practice in sentences)



• More Simple Past Tense Questions and Answers



• Past Tense Verbs ending in 'Aught’ and ‘Ought’



• Verbs that Don’t Change from Present to Past (& Practice Irregular Verbs for Accidents)



• 20 More Common Irregular Verbs (with practice)



• Review Irregular Verbs: American History



• Review the Top 50 Irregular Verbs with Stories



• Answer Keys