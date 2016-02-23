“It's time to move it, move it”!!!



The following fitness activity, “What’s on Your Plate”- Fitness Set 1 is a “high energy, fun and organized” PE large or small group movement mini-lesson that can easily be used as a warm up, or cool down, woven into a PE unit or extended as a “stand alone” activity during fitness instruction. The exercises and movements were created to help develop the students’ personal fitness and include a combination of the following components of physical fitness: 1. Cardiovascular Endurance, 2. Flexibility, 3. Locomotor Movement and 4. Muscular Strength and Endurance.



This fitness activity can be used in a gym setting, in a classroom or anywhere that you have a little space to have kids perform some stationary exercises and movement skills in small groups. The “What’s on Your Plate” activity is very easy to set up and can last anywhere from 10 minutes to 25 or 30 minutes depending upon the duration you use per rotational set.



After printing and laminating the circular exercise and movement “plates”, spread them out on the floor around your room or gym, use music for start and stop cues; then let the students let loose and “move it, move it”!!! It is as simple as that. You can use all of the plates provided in this packet or be selective in those you want to use, especially if space is an issue. There is a rest plate available for students to use if needed.

