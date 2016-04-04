PE-Base-Game-Stations--20-Grand-Slam-Zones

CATCH THE FEVER!!!
The PE Base Game Stations are 20 fun filled, “GRAND SLAM” Base Game- themed station signs/cards that you can use on your school field or outdoor blacktop, indoor gym or could be modified to be performed in a smaller space such as a classroom or empty cafeteria. Each Base Game station card provides a base game-related skill (i.e. throwing, catching, fielding, striking, etc.) and includes a brief instructional direction and a graphic that depicts the activity. The activities are standards-based and there are plenty of activities for you to choose from or for the students to take part in during multiple class periods or recess times if necessary.
These Base Game Stations are ideal for a physical education teacher to teach manipulative skills such as throwing, fielding, catching and striking and developing skill-related components of fitness such as agility, reaction time and coordination. These stations were created to be “FUN” and your students will ask you to bring them out every year during your base game unit or even as a field day event!
The Base Game “GRAND SLAM” Stations were designed for 2nd Grade through 8th grade students.
About this resource
Info
Created: Apr 4, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
