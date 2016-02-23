TIME TO ROLL WITH IT!!!



The PE EDUCATIONAL GYMNASTICS STATION SIGNS AND TASK CARD product is a “kid friendly” set of instructional GYMNASTICS/TUMBLING printable signs/cards that can be used to teach a variety of “widely-used” educational-gymnastics and tumbling skills, using a variety of teaching styles and learning formats. Each sign/card is uniquely designed to display and describe specific jumping, crawling, rolling and balancing “skills” commonly used by practicing physical educators when teaching an “educational gymnastics” or “tumbling” unit during PE. The cards are specifically created to be easy to understand with attractive, eye-catching and kid-friendly illustrations. The instructional cues incorporate a variety of background and text colors which make the cards really “pop”! The 36 signs and instructional cards can easily be set up to use in your gym or playing area, using traditional PE mats using a variety of formats.



The PE EDUCATIONAL GYMNASTICS STATION SIGNS AND TASK CARD PACKAGE includes the following items:



36 STATION SIGNS- 8 ½ by 11” size includes: skill name, illustration and instructional cues



36 INSTRUCTIONAL CARDS- ¼ page size includes: skill name, illustration and instructional cues



These EDUCATIONAL GYMNASTICS Instructional Signs/Cards are ideal for PE teachers to reinforce your tumbling and balancing teaching cues in daily classes, specialized units or practice sessions. Classroom teachers could also use individual signs/cards from this activity packet inside their classrooms or outside in a playing area such as a playground or field. Home-school teachers could also use the instructional signs in a smaller setting to teach EDUCATIONAL GYMNASTICS at home. The cards have been designed for Kindergarten through 8th grade age students.